These vintage half-up hairstyles never go out of style
What's the story
Half-up hairstyles have always been a favorite for those who want to look elegant without too much effort. These vintage styles give a classic touch to modern-day fashion, making them ideal for special occasions or even everyday wear. With their timeless charm, half-up hairstyles can make anyone look sophisticated and put together. Here are five vintage half-up hairstyles that can add a touch of elegance to your look.
Twist style
The classic half-up twist
The classic half-up twist is a simple, yet elegant hairstyle that works for any occasion.
For this look, you need to take two sections of hair from the front and twist them toward the back of your head.
Secure them with bobby pins or a decorative clip for added flair.
This style is perfect for those who want an effortless, yet polished appearance.
Bow style
Vintage half-up bow
The vintage half-up bow is a playful, yet elegant hairstyle that gives a nod to the past.
To achieve this look, gather the top section of your hair into a ponytail and create a bow shape by folding it over itself.
Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band, leaving the ends loose for volume.
This whimsical style adds charm and sophistication to any outfit.
Braided crown
Half-up braided crown
The half-up braided crown is a beautiful combination of braids and elegance.
Start by braiding two small sections from either side of your head, and bring them together at the back.
Secure them with pins or an elastic band, leaving the rest of your hair down for flow and movement.
This intricate style adds texture and grace to your look.
Beehive style
Retro half-up beehive
The retro half-up beehive is inspired by iconic hairstyles from past decades, giving you volume and height at the crown of your head while keeping the sides sleek.
Tease the top section of your hair for added lift before securing it with hairspray or pins.
This bold look is perfect for making a statement at any event.
Waterfall braid
Elegant half-up waterfall braid
The elegant half-up waterfall braid adds a delicate touch to your hairstyle collection.
Start by taking small sections from one side of your head. Cross each section over another section underneath.
Let it fall through the gaps and down along the strands below.
Secure everything neatly together using clips, if necessary, so it stays intact all day long without any fuss involved whatsoever!