Productivity starts with sunlight: Here's how
What's the story
Sunlight is a natural resource that can increase your productivity manifold.
Sunlight exposure not only improves your mood but also increases your focus and energy levels.
By knowing how to make the most of sunlight, you can make your work environments and routines more productive.
This article looks at some practical ways to incorporate sunlight into your daily life, and how this simple change can make your days more productive.
Workspace
Optimize workspace with natural light
Positioning your workspace near a window allows you to leverage natural light throughout the day.
Studies suggest exposure to daylight can increase productivity by as much as 15%. It helps reduce eye strain and makes for a more pleasant working environment.
If possible, arrange your desk so that the light comes from the side. This minimizes glare on screens rather than directly in front or behind you.
Morning routine
Morning sunlight for better sleep
Exposing yourself to morning sunlight also helps in regulating your body's internal clock, which means better sleep patterns.
Just 15 minutes outside in the morning sun can increase your serotonin levels (which are associated with better mood and focus during day).
It also supports melatonin production at night, so that you get restful sleep and wake up feeling refreshed.
Outdoor breaks
Take breaks outdoors
Incorporating short outdoor breaks into your routine can refresh your mind and improve concentration.
A 10-minute walk outside during daylight hours increases blood circulation and provides you with a mental reset.
This practice not only enhances your creativity but also reduces stress levels, making it easier to tackle tasks efficiently upon returning indoors.
Light therapy
Use light therapy lamps in low-light conditions
For those with limited access to natural sunlight due to location or weather conditions, light therapy lamps provide an effective alternative.
Mimicking natural daylight, these lamps are designed to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) by improving mood and energy levels.
Using a light therapy lamp for twenty minutes every morning can keep you productive even on cloudy days or during the winter months.