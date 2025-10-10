Are all fats bad? Let's find out

The myth that all fats are bad has been busted by nutritionists, who say that some fats are actually good for you. Knowing the difference between good and bad fats can help you make healthier food choices. This article will help you identify which fats to include in your diet, and which to avoid, for a healthier lifestyle.

Tip 1 Understanding good fats Good fats, or unsaturated fats, are essential for your body. They help in lowering bad cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. Found in foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, these fats are loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Including them in your diet can improve brain function and promote healthy skin.

Tip 2 Identifying bad fats Bad fats are trans and saturated fats that can increase bad cholesterol levels and contribute to heart disease. Trans fats are mostly found in processed foods like margarine and baked goods, while saturated fats are found in dairy products. Limiting these fats is important for maintaining cardiovascular health.

Tip 3 Balancing fat intake Balancing fat intake is key to a healthy diet. While it's important to consume some good fats every day, you should also be careful about how much bad fat you consume. The American Heart Association recommends that you limit saturated fat to less than 10% of your daily calories and avoid trans fats as much as possible.