Hibiscus flowers as a superfood: Benefits and uses
What's the story
Hibiscus flowers from Africa are not only known for their vibrant color but also for their health benefits.
They provide a tart taste and are used in food items and natural remedies.
Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, hibiscus promotes health and can be used for skincare, proving its versatility.
This piece explores the various benefits and uses of the hibiscus flowers.
Nutrients
Nutritional powerhouse
Hibiscus flowers are loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamin C, calcium, and iron.
These nutrients promote immune support, bone health, and better blood circulation.
The high antioxidant content helps fight oxidative stress in the body.
Regular consumption of hibiscus tea or extracts can help maintain a balanced diet by supplying necessary vitamins and minerals.
Cooking
Culinary uses
In African cuisine, hibiscus is commonly used to prepare refreshing drinks (teas or infusions) called bissap or sobolo.
The petals can also be dried and powdered to use as a natural food coloring or flavoring agent in desserts and sauces.
Its tangy flavor goes well with sweet as well as savory dishes, making it a versatile cooking ingredient.
Wellness
Health benefits
The health benefits of hibiscus include promoting heart health by aiding in lowering blood pressure levels because of its diuretic properties.
It might also help with weight management by boosting metabolism when consumed regularly as a part of a balanced diet.
Its anti-inflammatory properties can also help relieve swelling and discomfort caused by minor ailments.
Beauty
Skincare applications
Hibiscus is becoming more common in skincare products since it helps achieve healthy skin through hydration and exfoliation.
The natural acids present help remove dead skin cells, while moisturizing properties keep the skin supple.
Products with hibiscus extracts are often advertised for their anti-aging effects, because they may improve skin elasticity over time.