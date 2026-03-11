These peaceful islands in Japan are a dream escape

Japan has a number of hidden islands that are perfect for those looking for some peace and quiet. These islands are off the beaten path and give you a chance to unwind in nature. With their own unique landscapes and culture, they make an ideal getaway for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are some of these serene spots.

Yakushima Yakushima: A UNESCO World Heritage Site Yakushima is famous for its lush forests and ancient cedar trees, some of which are over 1,000 years old. The island is covered in hiking trails that take you through diverse ecosystems, from subtropical rainforests to alpine zones. The island's natural beauty and tranquility make it a perfect place for nature lovers. Visitors can also enjoy hot springs and observe unique wildlife, including the Yakushima macaque.

Iya Valley Shikoku's Iya Valley: A remote retreat Iya Valley in Shikoku Island is known for its dramatic gorges and vine bridges. The remote area is ideal for hiking, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Visitors can explore traditional thatched-roof houses and enjoy local cuisine made from fresh, regional ingredients. The valley's peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal place to unwind amidst nature's beauty.

Naoshima Naoshima: Art meets nature Naoshima is an island that marries contemporary art with nature. The Benesse Art Site Naoshima features museums, sculptures, and installations by renowned artists like Yayoi Kusama and Tadao Ando. The island's beaches provide a perfect spot to relax while soaking in artistic inspiration. Naoshima's blend of culture and tranquility makes it a unique destination for art enthusiasts.

