Houseplant care 101: DIY fertilizer ideas
What's the story
Houseplants thrive with the right nutrients, and you don't always need to buy expensive fertilizers to keep them healthy.
Many common pantry items can be used as effective fertilizers, giving the plants essential nutrients they need.
These homemade solutions are not just cost-effective but also environmentally friendly.
You can ensure your plants get the nourishment they require without any added chemicals or expenses.
Coffee grounds
Coffee grounds for acid-loving plants
Coffee grounds are a great source of nitrogen, which is essential for plant growth. They are particularly beneficial for acid-loving plants like roses and azaleas.
Simply sprinkle used coffee grounds around the base of your plants or mix them into the soil to improve its structure and nutrient content.
The grounds also help in retaining moisture in the soil, making it an excellent choice for maintaining healthy houseplants.
Banana peels
Banana peels as a potassium boost
Banana peels are loaded with potassium, an essential nutrient that strengthens the stems of plants and keeps them healthy.
To use banana peels as fertilizer, chop them into small pieces and bury them in the soil around your plants.
You can also soak banana peels in water for a few days to create a liquid fertilizer and pour it directly on the soil.
Eggshells
Eggshells for calcium supplementation
Calcium carbonate is essential for building strong cell walls in plants.
To use as fertilizer, rinse them thoroughly and crush them into small pieces before adding them to your plant's soil.
This will help prevent issues like blossom end rot and promote robust growth by ensuring your houseplants receive adequate calcium.
Epsom salt
Epsom salt for magnesium deficiency
Epsom salt is rich in magnesium sulfate, which is essential for photosynthesis and chlorophyll production in plants.
If your houseplants appear magnesium-deficient- like yellowing leaves- dissolve one tablespoon of Epsom salt in one gallon of water.
Water your plants with it once a month. This quick fix helps keep the foliage vibrant by fulfilling magnesium requirements easily.
Green tea leaves
Green tea leaves for nutrient-rich soil
Green tea leaves provide a mild nitrogen source, plus other trace minerals good for plant health.
Once you brew your tea, let the leaves cool and spread them over the topsoil or mix them in gently without disturbing the roots too much.
This will enrich texture quality and slow-release nutrition over time through decomposition processes occurring naturally within potting mixtures themselves.