Sore throat? Try honey-ginger remedy
What's the story
Honey and ginger have been used as natural remedies for centuries, particularly for soothing sore throats. Both ingredients have properties that may help relieve discomfort and promote healing. Honey is known for its antibacterial properties, while ginger has anti-inflammatory effects. Together, they make a potent combination that may provide relief from the irritation caused by a sore throat. Here's how you can use this combination effectively.
Benefits of honey for sore throat
Honey is famous for its soothing properties. It forms a protective coating over the throat, which helps reduce irritation and coughing. Its antibacterial properties may also help fight off some of the bacteria that cause infections. Further, honey can increase saliva production, which keeps the throat moist and comfortable.
Ginger's role in relief
Ginger is loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds like gingerol, which may help reduce swelling and pain in the throat. It also promotes circulation, which may help speed up the healing process. The warm nature of ginger tea or infusion can provide additional comfort by increasing blood flow to the affected area.
How to prepare honey-ginger tea
To prepare a simple honey-ginger tea, start by peeling and slicing fresh ginger root. Boil water in a pot and add the sliced ginger. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes to extract the flavors fully. Strain the tea into a cup and let it cool slightly before adding one or two teaspoons of honey, stirring well until dissolved.
Tips for effective use
For best results, drink this honey-ginger tea two to three times a day when suffering from a sore throat. Make sure not to add honey to boiling hot water as high temperatures can destroy its beneficial properties. If you're allergic or sensitive to either ingredient, consult with a healthcare professional before using this remedy regularly.