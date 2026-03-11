Sore throat? Try honey-ginger remedy

Honey and ginger have been used as natural remedies for centuries, particularly for soothing sore throats. Both ingredients have properties that may help relieve discomfort and promote healing. Honey is known for its antibacterial properties, while ginger has anti-inflammatory effects. Together, they make a potent combination that may provide relief from the irritation caused by a sore throat. Here's how you can use this combination effectively.

#1 Benefits of honey for sore throat Honey is famous for its soothing properties. It forms a protective coating over the throat, which helps reduce irritation and coughing. Its antibacterial properties may also help fight off some of the bacteria that cause infections. Further, honey can increase saliva production, which keeps the throat moist and comfortable.

#2 Ginger's role in relief Ginger is loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds like gingerol, which may help reduce swelling and pain in the throat. It also promotes circulation, which may help speed up the healing process. The warm nature of ginger tea or infusion can provide additional comfort by increasing blood flow to the affected area.

Advertisement

Tip 1 How to prepare honey-ginger tea To prepare a simple honey-ginger tea, start by peeling and slicing fresh ginger root. Boil water in a pot and add the sliced ginger. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes to extract the flavors fully. Strain the tea into a cup and let it cool slightly before adding one or two teaspoons of honey, stirring well until dissolved.

Advertisement