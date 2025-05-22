Where to go for the best hot air balloon rides
What's the story
Going hot air ballooning gives you a unique perspective of the world's beautiful landscapes.
It offers you an aerial adventure over deserts and valleys, a peaceful view like none other.
This experience makes you see the beauty of nature from above, and here are some popular hot air ballooning destinations around the world.
Turkey's wonder
Cappadocia's fairy chimneys
Turkey's Cappadocia is famous for its stunning fairy chimneys, the unique rock formations.
These natural marvels form a surreal landscape, the best view of which can be enjoyed from the air.
The balloons float over this part during sunrise, giving a bird's-eye-view of the valleys and centuries-old cave homes carved into the rocks.
The experience is made even more colorful by the dawn hues, making it one of the most desired ballooning spots.
Africa's wilderness
Serengeti's vast plains
Tanzania's Serengeti offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch wildlife from above.
Hot air balloon rides over these expansive plains offer a chance to see herds of animals like zebras and wildebeests in their migration from the air.
The sweeping views also feature rivers and acacia trees scattered across the plains to paint a beautiful picture of African wilderness.
France's heritage
Loire Valley's chateaux views
In France, hot air ballooning over the Loire Valley gives you a chance to see historic chateaux set between vineyards and forests.
The region is famous for its architectural heritage, with many castles centuries old.
Floating gently over this beautiful landscape gives you a glimpse into France's rich history, all the while being treated to the stunning sight of views stretching far and wide.
Myanmar's legacy
Bagan's ancient temples
Bagan in Myanmar is home to thousands of ancient temples dotting its plains, making it an exquisite sight when seen from above.
A hot air balloon ride here lets one admire these heritage structures, with misty mountains and lush greenery in the background, at the time of sunrise or sunset.
The tranquil ambiance only adds to the magic, making it a must-do for history and culture enthusiasts.