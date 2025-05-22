May 22, 202511:12 am

What's the story

The UNESCO World Heritage site Western Ghats hosts some of the most serene, hidden lakes ideal for kayaking.

These lakes provide the perfect opportunity to explore nature's untouched beauty with a peaceful paddle.

With the region's rich biodiversity and lush landscapes, the destination is ideal for adventure lovers looking for a calm break from the bustling city life.

Here's all about kayaking these majestic hidden lakes of Western Ghats.