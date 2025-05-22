Spicy and tangy sauces to try at home
African sauces provide a delicious way to dress up simple weeknight dinners with their rich flavors and diverse ingredients.
These sauces, hailing from the different regions of the continent, add the unique taste that can elevate the simplest of meals into something really special.
Spicy, tangy, you name it, these versatile sauces can be paired with just about anything, making them a great addition to your kitchen.
Harissa
Spicy harissa sauce
Harissa is a fiery sauce from North Africa, more specifically Tunisia.
Made from roasted red peppers, garlic, and spices such as cumin and coriander, it gives a spicy kick to any dish.
This sauce is a must-have for those who love bold flavors and can be used as a marinade or condiment.
Its versatility makes it compliment grains or vegetables, seamlessly.
Chermoula
Tangy chermoula sauce
Chermoula has always been a traditional Moroccan sauce but what makes it stand out is its tangy flavor profile.
It combines fresh herbs (like cilantro and parsley) with lemon juice and spices (like paprika and cumin).
This sauce serves well as a marinade and dressing, adding zest to salads or roasted vegetables.
Groundnut
Nutty groundnut sauce
Another West African staple, groundnut sauce, has a creamy texture and nutty undertones.
Primarily prepared from peanuts (or groundnuts), the sauce also includes tomatoes and onions.
Ginger or chili powder are usually added spices to give it an extra kick.
This rich and hearty sauce goes well with rice or steamed vegetables, making it a versatile addition to your meal.
Berbere
Aromatic berbere sauce
Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend that makes the base of several traditional Ethiopian dishes.
It consists of chili peppers and garlic cloves ground together into paste form with other aromatic spices like fenugreek seeds, which lend it its unique aroma.
Cooked slowly over low heat until slightly thickened, it is served alongside grains or legumes.