Baobab powder benefits: 5 ways to use it
Popularly known for its nutritional benefits and versatility, African baobab powder (from the fruit of the iconic baobab tree) is the hot new thing in the world of health and wellness.
From being rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants to making its way into various aspects of daily life, this powder is doing it all.
Here are five creative ways to use it effectively.
Smoothie boost
Enhance smoothies and juices
Adding a tablespoon of baobab powder to smoothies or juices can up their nutritional profile by quite a bit.
The powder's high vitamin C content promotes immune health, while its fiber helps in digestion.
Not to mention, its subtle citrus flavor goes well with fruits like mangoes and bananas.
This simple addition not only amps up the drink's health benefits but also refreshes your regular smoothie routine.
Baking addition
Incorporate into baking recipes
Baobab powder can easily be incorporated in baking recipes such as muffins, bread, or pancakes.
By replacing a little flour with baobab powder, you add more nutrients without significantly changing the texture.
Its natural sweetness minimizes the use of additional sugars in recipes, while giving an additional dose of vitamins and minerals.
Skincare routine
Use as a natural skin exfoliant
Baobab powder makes for an amazing natural exfoliant when used with water or oil to create a paste.
Lightly massaging it onto the skin helps slough off dead cells and impurities while enriching it with essential nutrients.
Its regular use can make skin smoother and complexion better because of its antioxidant properties.
Energy snack
Create homemade energy bars
For those looking for healthy snacks on-the-go, adding baobab powder to homemade energy bars is a perfect option.
Mixing it with nuts, seeds, oats, and honey makes for nutritious bars that keep you energised throughout the day.
The fiber content helps keep hunger at bay while providing you with the essential vitamins you need to go about your day.
Breakfast boost
Add to yogurt or oatmeal bowls
Sprinkling baobab powder over yogurt or oatmeal bowls can amp up their nutrition game without any effort.
Its tangy flavor goes perfectly with berries or nuts usually used in breakfast items like granola bowls or porridge servings alike.
The addition not just amps the taste but also serves as a source of vital nutrients required for kickstarting your day on the right note.