What's the story

Exploring African street markets can be an exciting yet budget-friendly adventure.

These vibrant markets offer a plethora of goods, from colorful textiles to unique handicrafts, often at prices that won't break the bank.

However, navigating through these bustling environments requires some savvy shopping strategies.

By understanding local customs, honing your bargaining skills, and knowing where to look for the best deals, you can make the most of your market experience without overspending.