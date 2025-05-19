5 underrated fjord destinations for nature lovers
Fjords are absolutely spectacular natural formations that promise breathtaking views and experiences like no other.
While most travelers prefer to visit popular fjord destinations, there are some lesser-known spots that offer equally mesmerizing landscapes.
Hidden gems like these give you an opportunity to explore untouched beauty away from the maddening crowds.
Here, we list five overlooked fjord locations that promise awe-inspiring scenery.
Lysefjord
Discover Norway's Lysefjord
Lysefjord in Norway is a gem, often overlooked by tourists. Over 40 kilometers long, this fjord is characterized by its steep cliffs and crystal clear waters.
One can hike up trails such as the one leading to Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) for stunning views of the area.
Boat tours offer a different view of this amazing natural wonder, giving travelers a chance to admire it from the water.
Seyðisfjörður
Unveil Iceland's Seydisfjordur
Seydisfjordur in Iceland is a postcard-perfect fjord town, enveloped by mountains and waterfalls. Less-visited by tourists, it offers the perfect combination of nature and culture.
The town itself is home to colorful wooden houses and art installations, while hiking and birdwatching opportunities await nearby.
The drive through Fjardarheidi mountain pass adds an element of adventure with its scenic vistas.
Doubtful Sound
Explore New Zealand's Doubtful Sound
Doubtful Sound in New Zealand is also called the 'Sound of Silence' owing to its peaceful vibe.
Situated in Fiordland National Park, it is not as easily reachable as the Milford Sound but treats tourists with peaceful beauty and wildlife.
The guided cruises let you explore the untouched region where dolphins, seals, and even penguins can be spotted among green rainforests and sky-high peaks.
Gros Morne
Visit Canada's Gros Morne National Park
Canada's Gros Morne National Park is known for its dramatic fjord landscapes, sculpted by glaciers over thousands of years.
The park's Western Brook Pond Fjord showcases sheer cliffs emerging from deep blue waters, amidst rugged terrain.
This terrain serves as a perfect getaway for hiking enthusiasts looking for a quiet time in the lap of nature.
Aysén Region
Experience Chile's Aysen Region
Chile's Aysen Region features some of South America's most stunning yet unexplored fjords located within Patagonia's wilderness.
These comprise Laguna San Rafael where icebergs silently float across turquoise waters under looming glaciers.
A sight few have seen personally due largely since access demands long drives or flights into remote regions.
Followed by boat rides into these pristine habitats abundant with biodiversity, waiting discovery at every turn!