What's the story

From drinks to desserts, peppermint is that versatile ingredient that can add a refreshing twist to anything.

Its cool, minty flavor is just perfect for the hot summer day or a festive winter get-together.

From a soothing beverage to a delightful dessert, peppermint can be the answer to all your questions.

Here are five simple recipes that highlight the refreshing qualities of peppermint, both in drinks and sweet treats.