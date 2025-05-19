Peppermint magic: 5 cool recipes to try today
What's the story
From drinks to desserts, peppermint is that versatile ingredient that can add a refreshing twist to anything.
Its cool, minty flavor is just perfect for the hot summer day or a festive winter get-together.
From a soothing beverage to a delightful dessert, peppermint can be the answer to all your questions.
Here are five simple recipes that highlight the refreshing qualities of peppermint, both in drinks and sweet treats.
Drink 1
Peppermint lemonade twist
Peppermint lemonade is an invigorating drink that combines the tartness of lemons with the coolness of peppermint.
To make this drink, prepare fresh lemonade using lemon juice, water, and sugar. Add crushed peppermint leaves to infuse the drink with minty freshness.
Let it chill in the refrigerator for about thirty minutes before serving over ice. This drink is perfect for quenching thirst on warm days.
Drink 2
Minty hot chocolate delight
Minty hot chocolate brings you the comforts of rich cocoa and refreshing peppermint.
Start by heating up milk in a saucepan and stirring in cocoa powder and sugar until dissolved.
Add a few drops of peppermint extract for that signature minty flavor.
Serve hot with whipped cream on top, garnished with crushed candy canes or chocolate shavings for a little something extra.
Dessert 1
Peppermint ice cream treat
Peppermint ice cream is an easy-to-make dessert that's creamy as well as refreshing.
Mix heavy cream, condensed milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl till smooth.
Fold in crushed peppermint candies or chocolate chips for added texture and flavor.
Freeze until firm before scooping into bowls or cones for serving.
Dessert 2
Chocolate peppermint bark creation
Chocolate peppermint bark is an easy but delicious treat that marries dark chocolate with crunchy peppermint pieces.
Simply melt dark chocolate over low heat until smooth, then spread it evenly on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Sprinkle crushed candy canes over the melted chocolate while it's still warm, so they adhere well as it cools down completely at room temperature before breaking into pieces.
Drink 3
Refreshing mint smoothie blend
A mint smoothie gives an energizing start to any day with its combination of fruits such as bananas, and spinach leaves blended together smoothly, along with a yogurt base lightly infused using fresh sprigs from garden-grown mints themselves!
Just combine all ingredients in a blender until desired consistency is achieved, and pour the contents straight into glassware ready to be consumed right after!