What's the story

Purple yams are not just beautiful to look at, they are also packed with nutrition and are a wonderful ingredient to experiment with in the kitchen.

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, these tubers can amp up the health quotient of your meals.

Whether savory or sweet, purple yams can be used creatively to add flavor and color to your food.

Here are five delicious dishes you can make with purple yams.