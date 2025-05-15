From sweet to savory: 5 purple yam recipes
Purple yams are not just beautiful to look at, they are also packed with nutrition and are a wonderful ingredient to experiment with in the kitchen.
Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, these tubers can amp up the health quotient of your meals.
Whether savory or sweet, purple yams can be used creatively to add flavor and color to your food.
Here are five delicious dishes you can make with purple yams.
Soup delight
Creamy purple yam soup
This creamy soup marries the earthy flavor of purple yams with aromatic herbs and spices.
The yams are boiled till tender and then blended with coconut milk for a smooth texture.
A hint of ginger adds warmth, while lime juice provides refreshing contrast.
This makes for a perfect appetizer or a light meal on its own.
Breakfast treat
Purple yam pancakes
Purple yam pancakes are a colorful take on your regular breakfast.
The grated yam is added into the batter, along with flour, sugar, and baking powder.
Griddled until golden brown, these pancakes have a slightly sweet flavor that goes perfectly with maple syrup or fresh fruit toppings.
Snack time
Baked purple yam fries
Baked purple yam fries are a healthier alternative to regular fries without compromising on taste.
Cut into thin strips and tossed in olive oil with salt and pepper before baking at high heat until crispy outside yet tender inside, they make irresistible snacks or side dishes.
Sweet indulgence
Purple yam ice cream
Purple yam ice cream makes for an exotic dessert option that brings out the natural sweetness of this tuberous root vegetable.
When you mix it with the creaminess from dairy products like milk or cream, and sugar, it balances out flavors perfectly.
This makes for a luscious frozen treat loved by kids and adults alike, especially during hot summer days.
Comfort food
Mashed purple yams
Mashed purple yams offer comfort food vibes just like mashed potatoes but come loaded with nutrients owing to their vivid color which indicates the presence of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals critical for keeping one healthy overall.
Just boil, mash, add butter, seasonings to taste, and relish with main course meals at family get-togethers and special occasions alike.