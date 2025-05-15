Black-eyed peas, reimagined: 5 recipes to try
What's the story
Black-eyed peas are one of the most versatile and nutritious legumes to add to your cooking.
They are known for their earthy flavor and creamy texture, making them a staple in several cuisines around the world.
Here are five creative ways in which you can incorporate black-eyed peas into your meals.
From traditional to innovative, these recipes highlight this humble ingredient's potential.
Fresh mix
Black-eyed pea salad with fresh vegetables
A refreshing black-eyed pea salad mixes the legumes with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, this salad is not only easy to prepare but also loaded with nutrients.
It's an ideal option for a light lunch or even as a side dish at dinner.
Flavorful spice
Spicy black-eyed pea curry
For the bold ones, a spicy black-eyed pea curry can prove an exciting option.
Cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and a range of spices (cumin, coriander powder), the dish serves warmth and depth.
Over rice or with a flatbread, it can make a satisfying meal.
Crispy delight
Black-eyed pea fritters
To make these crispy black-eyed pea fritters, blend the peas with chopped onions and some fresh herbs (like cilantro or parsley).
Season the mixture with salt and pepper, adding flour to bind everything together.
Then, shape into small patties, and fry them until they turn a golden brown.
These fritters are a crunchy snack/appetizer, ideal when served with a variety of dipping sauces.
Comfort Bowl
Hearty black-eyed pea soup
A hearty soup made from black-eyed peas is just the thing for cooler days.
Just simmer them along with finely chopped carrots, celery stalks, and onions in a rich vegetable broth, until everything becomes tender.
To add an extra layer of flavor, incorporate herbs like thyme or rosemary.
Serve this warm, comforting bowl hot for a satisfying meal that warms from the inside out.
Stuffed treats
Black-eyed pea stuffed bell peppers
For a delicious main course, stuff bell peppers with a mixture of cooked black-eyed peas and quinoa.
Season this filling lightly with spices like paprika and garlic powder.
Bake the peppers until they are tender but still firm enough to hold the shape well.
This dish makes a perfect option for vegetarians, providing nutrition and flavor in every bite.