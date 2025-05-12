5 ways to add flavor with coriander leaves
Fresh coriander leaves or cilantro is one of the most versatile herbs out there. They make a great addition to many dishes.
Their unique aroma and flavor are loved across cuisines. Adding some coriander to your meals gives them a refreshing twist and a chance to experiment.
Here are five recipes that highlight this colorful herb.
Chutney
Coriander chutney delight
Coriander chutney is another popular condiment that goes well with both snacks and main courses.
Just blend fresh coriander leaves with mint leaves, green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, and salt, until smooth.
This tangy and spicy chutney can be served as a dip or spread on sandwiches for the extra punch of flavor.
Rice dish
Zesty coriander rice
Coriander rice is an aromatic dish where you mix cooked rice with fresh coriander paste.
For this, you need to saute onions and garlic in oil and then add the coriander paste made by blending coriander leaves with green chilies and ginger.
Mix in cooked rice with salt and lemon juice for a refreshing side dish or light meal.
Soup
Flavorful coriander soup
A warm bowl of coriander soup can be both comforting and nutritious.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil to begin with, and add vegetable broth.
Blend fresh coriander leaves into the broth along with spices like cumin powder for added depth of flavor.
Simmer until well combined and serve hot.
Potato dish
Spicy coriander potatoes
Spicy coriander potatoes offer a bold twist on classic potato dishes, featuring the vibrant flavors of freshly ground spices and chopped cilantro.
Tossed with turmeric powder and red chili flakes, these potatoes make for a mouthwatering appetizer or side dish perfect for sharing with loved ones.
Beverage
Refreshing coriander lemonade
Coriander lemonade has a distinctive blend that makes it refreshing.
Mix freshly squeezed lemons with sugar, water, and ice cubes and finely chopped cilantro to get an invigorating drink.
Perfect for hot summer days, this drink quenches your thirst with a unique taste of tangy lemon and fresh coriander.