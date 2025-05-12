5 amazing finger millet recipes to try today
Finger millet or ragi is a rich grain which has been a staple in many cultures for centuries.
It is packed with calcium, iron, and other essential amino acids, making the perfect choice for anyone looking to enrich their diet with something healthy.
Here are five delicious and easy-to-make recipes using finger millet that'll blow your mind away!
Breakfast boost
Finger millet porridge delight
Finger millet porridge is another wholesome breakfast option that keeps you energized throughout the day.
To prepare this dish, cook finger millet flour with water or milk until it attains a smooth consistency.
Add jaggery or honey for sweetness and garnish it with nuts or fruits for flavor and nutrition.
This simple yet satisfying meal is perfect for kick-starting your day on a healthy note.
Nutritious snack
Savory finger millet pancakes
Savory finger millet pancakes make for a delicious snack or light meal.
Just mix finger millet flour with yogurt, chopped vegetables (like onions and carrots), green chilies, and spices (like cumin seeds and coriander leaves).
Cook the batter on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are tasty and loaded with nutrients.
Traditional twist
Finger millet roti perfection
Finger millet roti adds a traditional twist to regular flatbreads by including this nutrient-rich grain in your meals.
Mix finger millet flour with whole wheat flour to make the dough easier to work with.
Roll out small portions of dough into thin circles and cook them on a hot skillet until they puff up slightly.
Serve these rotis with curries or chutneys for an authentic dining experience.
Dessert delight
Sweet finger millet ladoo treats
Sweet finger millet ladoos are delightful treats that can satiate your sweet cravings without compromising on health benefits.
Roast finger millet flour in ghee till aromatic, before mixing it with powdered sugar or jaggory syrup along with cardamom powder for flavor enhancement.
Shape into small balls while warm using hands greased lightly, if needed.
These ladoos make perfect festive sweets, too!
Crunchy munchies
Crispy finger millet crackers
Crispy finger millet crackers make crunchy munchies, perfect for tea time breaks.
Prepare dough mixing equal parts of rice and ragi flours, seasoned well using salt plus optional herbs/spices like sesame seeds, cumin, or caraway seeds.
Then roll out thinly before cutting into desired shapes, baking till a crisp golden brown texture is achieved.
Store in airtight containers, ensuring they stay fresh longer, and you're ready to enjoy them anytime, anywhere!