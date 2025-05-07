Add these condiments to your meals for better flavor
What's the story
In a vegetarian kitchen, condiments are everything!
They can elevate the flavor of any dish, even if the basic ingredients are plain, with just a dash or spoonful.
But knowing which condiments are a must-have can make cooking less time-consuming and more enjoyable.
Here, we list five essential condiments that every vegetarian kitchen must-have for a diversified and flavorful cooking experience.
Umami boost
Soy sauce: A flavor enhancer
Soy sauce is a staple in most kitchens owing to the depth and umami flavor it adds to dishes.
Prepared from fermented soybeans, it's versatile enough to be used in stir-fries, marinades, and even dressings.
Its salty profile makes it an excellent salt substitute in many recipes, giving a richer taste without overpowering other ingredients.
Liquid gold
Olive oil: The versatile ingredient
Olive oil is one of the most used ingredients in healthy cooking.
You can use it for sauteing vegetables, drizzling over salads, or as a base for dressings and dips.
High in healthy fats, olive oil not only brings an incredible flavor to your dishes but also makes them heart-friendly when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Acidic balance
Vinegar: The tangy touch
Vinegar adds that acidity which balances flavors in so many dishes.
Be it balsamic vinegar for salads or apple cider vinegar for pickling vegetables, this condiment accentuates the natural flavor of ingredients, while adding its own tangy note.
It is also pretty useful in baking as a substitute when combined with baking soda.
Spicy Edge
Mustard: The zesty kick
Mustard, with its zesty kick, is a must-have for elevating the taste of sandwiches, dressings, and sauces.
It is available in different varieties, including Dijon and whole grain. These variations add a heat and complexity to recipes without overpowering them.
Its sharp taste is the ideal choice for blending with both sweet and savory elements, making it a versatile addition to any vegetarian's kitchen.
Fiery flavor
Hot sauce: For heat lovers
Hot sauce is the perfect pick for spice lovers.
The market has got you covered with a range of spice levels, from mild jalapeno-based sauces to the fiery heat of habanero blends.
This way, there's a hot sauce for everyone, enhancing the flavor profile of your dishes without overpowering them.