5 easy lotus root recipes for everyone
What's the story
Lotus root is such a versatile ingredient that you can include it in various dishes, and it provides a unique texture and flavor.
It is loaded with nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber.
Here are five delightful recipes that bring out the culinary potential of lotus root.
Each recipe depicts different cooking techniques and flavors, making it easy to add this nutritious ingredient to your meals.
Snack time
Crispy lotus root chips
Crispy lotus root chips make for an easy yet delectable snack option.
Simply slice the lotus root thinly and soak in water to remove excess starch. Pat dry with a towel before frying in hot oil till golden brown.
Season with salt or your favorite spices for added flavor.
These chips are perfect for munching on during movie nights or as an appetizer at gatherings.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables
Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables is a quick, healthy dish that can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes.
Slice the lotus root into thin rounds and stir-fry them with bell peppers, carrots, and snow peas in sesame oil.
Add soy sauce for seasoning and garnish with sesame seeds before serving.
This colorful dish goes perfectly with steamed rice or noodles.
Fresh salad
Lotus root salad with sesame dressing
A refreshing lotus root salad can be prepared by blanching sliced lotus roots until tender but still crisp.
Combine them with cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, and lettuce leaves.
Drizzle a dressing of sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar over the salad before tossing gently to combine all ingredients evenly.
Savory braise
Braised lotus root in soy sauce
Braised lotus root gives you deep flavors through slow cooking methods with soy sauce as its base seasoning agent along with other aromatics like ginger slices or garlic cloves, if you want.
Simmered together until tender, yet retaining some bite texture-wise, when served alongside steamed rice bowls, makes this comforting meal option ideal.
Especially during colder months, where warmth becomes an essential part of the dining experience itself!
Sweet treat
Sweetened lotus root dessert soup
Sweetened red bean dessert soup is a comforting treat made with tender, boiled red beans and slices of softened ingredients like lotus seeds or mochi, all gently simmered in a light sugary syrup.
This mildly sweet dish offers a satisfying yet balanced way to end a meal on a special note.