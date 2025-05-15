5 simple ways to elevate your pasta with nuts
Pasta is one of the most versatile dishes that can be given a whole new avatar by adding different ingredients.
One way to enhance its flavor and texture is by including nuts.
Nuts not only add that lovely crunch but also introduce distinct flavors that can take your pasta experience to a whole new level.
Here are five easy ways to include nuts in your pasta.
Toasted almonds
Add crunch with toasted almonds
Toasted almonds can give your pasta a satisfying crunch.
Just toast sliced almonds in a dry pan on medium heat until they turn golden brown.
Sprinkle them over your finished dish for an added layer of texture and flavor.
The mild, nutty taste of almonds goes well with many kinds of sauces, from creamy to tomato-based ones.
Walnut pesto
Enhance flavor with walnut pesto
If you're looking for something with a rich, earthy flavor to go with your pasta, walnut pesto is the way to go.
Simply blend walnuts, fresh basil, some garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth.
Toss with cooked pasta for an instant meal that packs a punch in flavor and nutrition.
Walnuts add depth to the dish with healthy fats and protein.
Pine nuts
Use pine nuts for creamy sauces
Pine nuts are ideal for creamy pasta sauces for their buttery texture and subtle sweetness.
Lightly toast pine nuts before blending them into your sauce or sprinkling on top of the finished dish.
They work especially well in Alfredo or carbonara-style sauces, elevating both taste and presentation.
Cashews
Incorporate cashews for richness
Cashews are great for making rich, creamy sauces, without the dairy!
Simply soak cashews in water for a few hours, and blend with some garlic and nutritional yeast for flavor into a smooth paste.
Stir this into cooked pasta as a substitute for regular cream-based sauces.
Pecans
Garnish with pecans for sweetness
Pecans provide a sweet note that complements savory dishes like pasta primavera or roasted vegetable pastas beautifully.
Chop pecans coarsely before lightly roasting them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius) until fragrant—usually about five minutes—and sprinkle over your prepared meal just before serving.