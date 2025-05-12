Parsnip lovers, you must check out these recipes
What's the story
Sweet and nutty flavored parsnips are the most underrated root vegetable.
While they are often overshadowed by their more famous counterpart, carrots, parsnips can lend a unique taste to many dishes.
From soups to salads, these earthy vegetables can be converted to delicious meals.
Here are five creative dishes that highlight the versatility of parsnips.
Soup delight
Creamy parsnip soup
Creamy parsnip soup is a comforting dish ideal for cooler days. The natural sweetness of parsnips complements spices such as nutmeg and ginger.
For this soup, saute onions and garlic until soft, then add chopped parsnips and vegetable broth.
Simmer until the parsnips are tender before blending until smooth.
Finish with a splash of cream or coconut milk for added richness.
Crispy treats
Roasted parsnip fries
If potato fries aren't your thing, you can try roasted parsnip fries as a healthier alternative.
Cut the parsnips into thin strips and toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice like rosemary or thyme.
Roast in an oven at 200 degrees Celsius (about 392 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
Comfort side
Parsnip mash with herbs
Parsnip mash makes for an excellent side that goes with a host of mains.
Simply boil peeled and chopped parsnips until tender and mash them with butter or olive oil for creaminess.
Add fresh herbs like parsley or chives to take the flavor profile a notch higher.
Savory twist
Parsnip risotto
Parsnip risotto brings an exciting twist to classic risotto recipes by mixing grated or finely chopped parsnips with Arborio rice slowly cooked in vegetable stock.
Stir continuously over low heat until creamy.
Finish off with adding Parmesan cheese (if you like), and some freshly cracked black pepper seasoning too.
Sweet indulgence
Spiced parsnip cake
Spiced parsnip cake is an incredibly moist, flavorful dessert, perfect for any occasion.
It marries the natural sweetness of parsnips with warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and ginger.
Grate raw peeled parsnips and combine with flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and a pinch of salt.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius (356F) for 35-40 minutes.
Cool completely before serving with a dusting of powdered sugar on top, if desired.