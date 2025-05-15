Love lotus root? You must try these unique recipes
What's the story
A versatile and nutritious ingredient, lotus root can add a unique twist to your vegetarian dishes.
With a crunchy texture and a subtle flavor, lotus root is packed with dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
It can be added into a range of recipes to spice up your vegetarian menu.
Here are some inventive ways to use lotus root in your cooking that will energize your meals and delight your taste buds.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried lotus root with vegetables
Stir-frying lotus root with an assortment of vegetables is a quick way to prepare a healthy meal.
Slice the lotus root thinly and stir-fry it with bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli.
Add soy sauce or tamari for flavoring along with ginger and garlic for an aromatic touch.
This dish retains the crunchiness of the lotus root while combining it with vibrant flavors of fresh vegetables.
Crispy snack
Lotus root chips as a snack
Lotus root chips make for an amazing snack option that is both healthy and filling.
Use a mandoline slicer to slice the lotus root thinly for uniformity.
Lightly coat the slices in olive oil, sprinkle salt or spices of choice, and bake until crispy.
The chips are perfect for an afternoon snack or as an appetizer at gatherings.
Comforting soup
Lotus root soup with herbs
A warm bowl of lotus root soup can be comforting on any day.
Simmer sliced lotus roots in vegetable broth along with herbs like cilantro or parsley for added freshness.
You may include tofu cubes or mushrooms to enhance its nutritional value further.
This soup is not only nourishing but also easy to digest.
Tangy pickle
Pickled lotus root slices
Pickling lotus roots is an adventurous way to relish its distinct texture and taste, over time.
Prepare the pickling liquid by mixing vinegar, sugar, and salt.
Submerge the sliced lotus roots in jars, seal tightly, and let them sit. Over weeks, they'll fully absorb the tangy flavors, to be consumed whenever desired.
This way, they're preserved and stay crunchy, perfectly.