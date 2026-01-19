This is how you should behave on stairs 

Stair etiquette is important to ensure safety and smooth movement in public places. Be it a mall or office, following certain rules can help avoid accidents and keep the crowd flowing. Here are five practical tips to follow stair etiquette, so that you can contribute to a safe environment for all.

Tip 1 Keep right, pass left In most places, the general rule is to keep to the right side of the stairs. This leaves the left side open for those who want to pass quickly. By following this simple rule, you can ensure that both those who want to take their time and those who need to hurry can use the stairs efficiently.

Tip 2 Hold onto handrails Using handrails while climbing or descending stairs adds an extra layer of safety. Handrails give you something to hold onto, which can help prevent falls, especially if the steps are slippery or crowded. Even if you're confident about your balance, using handrails is a smart practice for everyone.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Avoid blocking pathways Blocking stairways with bags or other items can be dangerous for everyone. It increases the risk of tripping and makes it difficult for people to move quickly in case of an emergency. Keeping personal belongings close and making sure pathways are clear is important for everyone's safety.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Walk, don't run Running on stairs is one of the biggest causes of accidents in public spaces. The risk of slipping or tripping increases manifold when you run. It's always better to walk at a steady pace. This way, you can avoid unnecessary falls and injuries, making the environment safer for everyone.