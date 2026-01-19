This is how you should behave on stairs
What's the story
Stair etiquette is important to ensure safety and smooth movement in public places. Be it a mall or office, following certain rules can help avoid accidents and keep the crowd flowing. Here are five practical tips to follow stair etiquette, so that you can contribute to a safe environment for all.
Tip 1
Keep right, pass left
In most places, the general rule is to keep to the right side of the stairs. This leaves the left side open for those who want to pass quickly. By following this simple rule, you can ensure that both those who want to take their time and those who need to hurry can use the stairs efficiently.
Tip 2
Hold onto handrails
Using handrails while climbing or descending stairs adds an extra layer of safety. Handrails give you something to hold onto, which can help prevent falls, especially if the steps are slippery or crowded. Even if you're confident about your balance, using handrails is a smart practice for everyone.
Tip 3
Avoid blocking pathways
Blocking stairways with bags or other items can be dangerous for everyone. It increases the risk of tripping and makes it difficult for people to move quickly in case of an emergency. Keeping personal belongings close and making sure pathways are clear is important for everyone's safety.
Tip 4
Walk, don't run
Running on stairs is one of the biggest causes of accidents in public spaces. The risk of slipping or tripping increases manifold when you run. It's always better to walk at a steady pace. This way, you can avoid unnecessary falls and injuries, making the environment safer for everyone.
Tip 5
Be mindful of noise levels
While it may seem trivial, being mindful of noise levels on stairs can make a big difference in shared spaces. Loud conversations or music can distract other people, increasing the risk of accidents. Keeping noise levels low ensures that everyone can focus on navigating safely, contributing to a more pleasant environment for all.