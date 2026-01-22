TechBytes: How to capture system audio on your laptop

Capturing system audio on a laptop can be quite useful for various purposes, be it recording tutorials, saving streaming music, or creating podcasts. While many think external devices are a must, Windows laptops provide several built-in options to record internal sound. These methods are simple and cost-effective, letting users capture high-quality audio without the need for additional hardware. Here are some practical ways to record system audio on your Windows laptop.

Tip 1 Using Windows Voice Recorder Windows Voice Recorder is a pre-installed app that makes audio recording a breeze. Although it doesn't directly capture internal sound, you can use it with Stereo Mix. Just enable Stereo Mix in your sound settings and select it as the input device in Voice Recorder. This way, you can record all sounds playing through your laptop's speakers.

Tip 2 Leveraging Audacity software Audacity is a free and open-source software that gives you a lot of control over audio recording and editing. To record system audio with Audacity, install the app and select "Windows WASAPI" as the host in the preferences menu. Choose your speakers as the input device, and hit record. Audacity will capture all internal sounds with great clarity.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Enabling Stereo Mix option Stereo Mix is a hidden feature in many sound cards that allows you to record what is being played back on your computer's speakers. To enable it, right-click on the speaker icon in your taskbar, select Sounds, go to the Recording tab, and enable Stereo Mix if available. Set it as the default device to start capturing internal audio.

Advertisement