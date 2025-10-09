Climbing the Namib Desert's dunes: A guide

The Namib Desert's towering dunes are a must-visit for adventure seekers. These natural wonders, among the tallest in the world, offer a unique challenge and breathtaking views. Climbing these dunes is not just about reaching the top but experiencing the vastness and beauty of one of the oldest deserts on Earth. Here's what you need to know to conquer these giants.

Tip 1 Choosing the right dune Selecting the right dune is key to your adventure. Dune 45 and Big Daddy are popular choices owing to their height and accessibility. Dune 45 is famous for its striking red sands, while Big Daddy offers panoramic views of Deadvlei. Consider factors like distance, height, and difficulty before making your choice.

Tip 2 Best time to visit Timing plays an important role in your dune climbing experience. Early mornings or late afternoons are ideal as temperatures are cooler, and light is perfect for photography. Midday heat can make climbing difficult due to high temperatures and loose sand underfoot.

Tip 3 Essential gear for climbing Proper gear is essential for a successful climb. Wear sturdy hiking boots with good grip to navigate sandy terrain easily. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will protect you from sun exposure, while sunscreen is a must to shield your skin from UV rays.