How to grow borage at home

If you are looking for a versatile herb with a refreshing cucumber-like taste, borage is your best bet. Growing borage at home can be an extremely rewarding experience, as it not only adds an interesting element to your culinary creations but also draws beneficial insects to your garden. Here are some practical tips to grow borage, so you always have this delightful herb for salads.

Tip 1 Choosing the right location Borage thrives in sunny spots with well-drained soil. It is important to choose a spot that gets at least six hours of sunlight daily. The soil should be rich in organic matter, so consider adding compost before planting. Borage can tolerate poor soil conditions but will flourish better in nutrient-rich environments.

Tip 2 Planting borage seeds To plant borage seeds, sow them directly into the ground after the last frost date in your area. Space the seeds about 12 inches apart and cover them lightly with soil. Water gently and keep the soil consistently moist until germination occurs, which typically takes seven to 14 days.

Tip 3 Caring for your borage plants Once established, borage needs little care. Water regularly during dry spells but avoid over-watering as this can lead to root rot. Mulching around the plants helps retain moisture and suppress weeds. Also, borage doesn't need frequent fertilization, however, applying a balanced fertilizer once during its growing season can promote healthy growth.