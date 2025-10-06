Growing rosemary at home? Follow these tips

Growing rosemary indoors can be a rewarding experience, giving you fresh herbs all year round. This aromatic plant is known for its resilience and the ability to flourish in a variety of conditions. However, to ensure healthy growth, you need to know the specific needs of rosemary. From light and soil requirements to watering and pruning techniques, here's how you can grow rosemary indoors successfully.

Tip 1 Providing adequate light Rosemary needs a lot of light to grow indoors. Ideally, place the plant near a south-facing window so that it gets at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. If natural light is insufficient, you can use grow lights to make up for it. Keep the lights around 12 inches above the plant and use them for about 14 hours a day to replicate natural sunlight conditions.

Tip 2 Choosing the right soil The right soil is key to healthy rosemary growth indoors. Use well-draining soil with a pH level between six and seven. A mixture of potting soil with sand or perlite can improve drainage and prevent waterlogging, which can damage the roots. Ensure that the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to avoid standing water.

Tip 3 Watering wisely Rosemary doesn't like to be overwatered, so it's important to let the top inch of soil dry out between waterings. When you do water, make sure it's thorough enough that excess water drains out of the pot's bottom. During the growing season, which is usually spring and summer, you may need to water more frequently as compared to fall or winter when growth slows down.