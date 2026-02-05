How to grow basil microgreens at home

Growing tulsi microgreens at home is a rewarding endeavor. These tiny greens are packed with nutrients and can be grown indoors with minimal effort. Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is revered for its medicinal properties and unique flavor. By following a few simple steps, you can cultivate these microgreens in your kitchen or balcony, ensuring a fresh supply of this aromatic herb all year round.

Tip 1 Selecting the right seeds Choosing high-quality seeds is essential for successful growth. Look for organic tulsi seeds from reputable sources to ensure they are free from pesticides and chemicals. Organic seeds not only promote healthier plants but also contribute to better taste and nutritional value. Check the packaging for germination rates and expiration dates to ensure seed viability.

Tip 2 Preparing the growing medium A well-prepared growing medium is key to healthy microgreen development. Use a mix of potting soil and compost or coconut coir to provide adequate nutrients and drainage. Fill shallow trays with about one inch of this mixture, leveling it out evenly before sowing the seeds. Moisten the soil lightly without making it soggy.

Tip 3 Sowing seeds properly Evenly distribute tulsi seeds over the prepared soil surface, ensuring not to overcrowd them as they need space to grow. Gently press the seeds into the soil using your fingers or a flat object, but do not cover them completely as they require light for germination. Lightly mist the surface with water after sowing.

Tip 4 Providing optimal growing conditions Tulsi microgreens thrive under specific conditions; provide them with plenty of indirect sunlight, or use grow lights if natural light is insufficient. Maintain consistent moisture by misting regularly but avoid waterlogging by allowing excess water to drain out from trays after each watering session.