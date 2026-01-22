How to keep your books safe from humidity

Humidity can be a book lover's worst nightmare, causing pages to warp and covers to buckle. But keeping your books safe from moisture doesn't have to cost a fortune. With a few clever hacks, you can protect your beloved collection without breaking the bank. Here are some practical, cost-effective ways to keep your books dry and in good condition, ensuring they last for years.

Tip 1 Use silica gel packets Silica gel packets are inexpensive and easily available. They absorb moisture from the air, keeping humidity levels low. You can place them in your bookshelves or even inside individual books. This simple trick can make a world of difference in keeping your books dry and preventing mold growth.

Tip 2 Create DIY dehumidifiers Creating a dehumidifier at home is easy and inexpensive. Just fill a container with rock salt or calcium chloride, and place it in your bookshelf. These materials absorb moisture from the air, lowering humidity levels effectively. Replace the salt or calcium chloride regularly to keep it working well.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Ventilate your space Proper ventilation is key to controlling humidity levels indoors. Keep windows open when weather permits, and use fans to circulate air around your bookshelves. This helps reduce moisture buildup and keeps the environment more stable for your books.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Store books properly Proper storage is key to keeping your books safe from humidity damage. Avoid keeping them in damp places like basements or attics. Instead, keep them in a well-ventilated room with controlled temperature and humidity levels. This way, you can keep your books safe from the damaging effects of excess moisture.