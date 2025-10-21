DIY: How to make paper beads

African paper beads are colorful, lightweight, and versatile. They are made from recycled paper, and are a part of many traditional African crafts. The beads can be used to make jewelry, embellishments, and decorative items. The process of making these beads is simple yet creative, letting anyone craft beautiful pieces with minimal resources. Here are some insights into making these unique beads.

Tip 1 Selecting the right paper Choosing the right paper is crucial for making quality beads. Use magazines or old newspapers because of their vibrant colors and sturdy texture. Avoid using thin or flimsy papers as they may not hold shape when rolled. The variety in color patterns can also add to the uniqueness of each bead.

Tip 2 Cutting paper strips Cutting paper strips at an angle is key to getting the right shape of beads. Start by cutting triangular strips with a wide base and a narrow tip. The width of the base will determine the size of the bead once rolled up. Consistent strip sizes will ensure uniformity in your bead collection.

Tip 3 Rolling techniques Rolling techniques determine how well your beads will hold shape and appearance. Start rolling from the wide end of the triangle towards the tip, making sure to keep it tight but not too tight to crush it. Use glue at the tip to secure it in place once rolled up. Experiment with different rolling styles for varied textures.