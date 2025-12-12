TechBytes: How to set your computer to auto-shutdown

Setting your computer to auto-shutdown can save energy and enhance productivity. By scheduling shutdowns, you can ensure that your system isn't running unnecessarily when you're not using it. This is particularly useful for those who tend to forget to turn off their computers before leaving them unattended. Here's a simple guide on how to set up auto-shutdown on different operating systems.

Windows method Using Windows Task Scheduler Windows Task Scheduler is a powerful tool that can automate various tasks, including shutting down your computer at a specific time. To use it, open the Task Scheduler from the Start menu, and create a new task. Under the "Action" tab, select "Start a program" and enter "shutdown" with the appropriate parameters. This method allows for detailed scheduling options.

Linux method Setting up auto-shutdown in Linux Linux users have a simple way to schedule shutdowns via terminal commands. The "at" command is commonly used for this purpose. First, install the "at" package if it's not already available on your system. Then, open the terminal and type "sudo shutdown -h +60" to set the shutdown for one hour later or replace "+60" with any desired time frame.

MAC method macOS Energy Saver settings macOS provides built-in options in System Preferences to schedule shutdowns. Go to System Preferences, then Energy Saver, and click on Schedule. Here, you can set specific times for your Mac to start up or shut down automatically. This feature is ideal for users who want their machines off during non-working hours without manual intervention.