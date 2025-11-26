How to style blanket scarves this winter

Blanket scarves are the perfect accessory to add warmth and style to your winter wardrobe. These versatile pieces can be worn in a number of ways, giving you endless options to create chic looks for any occasion. Be it layering up for a casual outing or adding an elegant touch to your evening wear, blanket scarves have you covered. Here are five ways to style blanket scarves this winter.

Attire 1 Classic drape for effortless elegance The classic drape is a simple yet effective way to wear a blanket scarf. Just fold the scarf in half diagonally and place it around your shoulders like a shawl. This style is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth without compromising on style. Pair it with a long-sleeved top and jeans for a casual look, or wear it over a dress for an evening out.

Attire 2 Infinity loop for cozy comfort Creating an infinity loop with your blanket scarf gives you the ultimate cozy comfort. Simply wrap the scarf around your neck twice, letting the ends hang down in front. This style is perfect for cold days when you need extra warmth around your neck and shoulders. It goes well with both casual outfits and more formal attire, making it versatile enough for any occasion.

Attire 3 Belted wrap for structured silhouette A belted wrap adds structure to the loose drape of a blanket scarf. Just place the scarf over your shoulders like a wrap and cinch it at the waist with a belt. This way, you can create a defined silhouette while keeping warm at the same time. The belted wrap looks particularly stylish when paired with tailored coats or long cardigans.

Attire 4 Headscarf accent for added flair Using a blanket scarf as a headscarf is an easy way to add flair to your winter outfits. Fold the scarf into a triangle and tie it around your head, letting the ends hang down or tucking them under. This style not only keeps you warm but also adds an element of interest to simple outfits like jeans and sweaters.