Ready for a new look? Try braided fringes
What's the story
Braided fringes are a versatile hair trend that can elevate any look, be it casual or formal. They add texture and interest to your hairstyle, making them a popular choice among fashion enthusiasts. With the right techniques, braided fringes can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. Here are five ways to style braided fringes for a chic and trendy appearance.
Side braid
Classic side braid fringe
The classic side braid fringe is an elegant option for those who want a subtle, yet stylish look.
To achieve this, part your hair on one side and create a small braid along the fringe line. Secure it with a hair tie or pin it discreetly behind your ear.
This style works well with both straight and wavy hair, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Half-up style
Half-up braided fringe
The half-up braided fringe is perfect for those who want to keep their hair down but still want to incorporate some braids.
Take small sections of hair from the front and braid them separately before tying them at the back with an elastic band or clip.
This style gives you the best of both worlds by keeping your hair out of your face while looking stylish.
Messy look
Messy braided fringe
For a more relaxed vibe, go for the messy braided fringe.
Simply braid small sections of your bangs loosely, and let them fall naturally over your forehead.
This effortless look is perfect for casual outings or when you want to add some texture without too much fuss.
Crown style
Braided crown fringe
The braided crown fringe gives you an elegant, regal look.
Create two braids on either side of your head, and pin them across the top, like a crown.
This intricate style is perfect for special occasions, where you want to make a statement with your hair.
Twisted design
Twisted braided fringe
The twisted braided fringe gives a unique twist (pun intended) to the traditional braid.
Take small sections of hair from the front, and twist them before braiding them together.
This creates an interesting pattern that adds depth and dimension to your hairstyle, making it ideal for those who want something different from regular braids.