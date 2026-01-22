How to style cropped cord blazers this winter

Cropped cord blazers are the perfect blend of style and comfort for winter. These versatile pieces can be paired with a variety of outfits, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. With their unique texture and tailored fit, they add a touch of sophistication to casual and formal looks alike. Here are five fashionable ways to style cropped cord blazers this winter, ensuring you stay warm without compromising on style.

#1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing a cropped cord blazer with high-waisted jeans is a classic combination that never goes out of style. The high-waisted jeans accentuate the blazer's cropped length, giving you a well-proportioned silhouette. Opt for neutral shades like black or beige for the jeans to keep the focus on the blazer. This look is perfect for casual outings or even a relaxed office environment.

#2 Layer over a turtleneck sweater For added warmth and elegance, layer your cropped cord blazer over a turtleneck sweater. This combination works well with both thin and chunky knit turtlenecks, depending on how warm you want to be. Choose complementary colors that match or contrast nicely with your blazer for visual interest. This look is ideal for chilly days when you want to stay cozy yet chic.

#3 Combine with midi skirts Cropped cord blazers also make for an unexpected but stylish pairing with midi skirts. The mix of textures from the corduroy and fabric of the skirt creates an interesting visual contrast. Go for flowy skirts in solid colors or subtle patterns that go well with your blazer's tone. This ensemble can be worn at semi-formal events or casual gatherings.

#4 Style with tailored trousers For a polished look suitable for professional settings, team your cropped cord blazer with tailored trousers. The tailored fit of both pieces creates a sleek silhouette that exudes confidence and sophistication. Go for trousers in matching or coordinating colors to create a cohesive outfit that's perfect for work or formal occasions.