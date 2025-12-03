How to style denim jackets this winter

Denim jackets are a winter wardrobe staple, providing style and versatility. They can be layered with other clothing items to create a variety of looks, perfect for different occasions. Knowing how to layer denim jackets can make them suitable for both casual and semi-formal settings. Here are some practical tips on layering denim jackets this winter, without compromising on comfort or style.

Tip 1 Pair with knitwear for warmth Layering a denim jacket over knitwear is an excellent way to stay warm while looking stylish. Choose thick sweaters or cardigans in neutral tones to keep the look balanced. This combination works well for casual outings, and gives you the freedom to add scarves or accessories if needed. The texture of knitwear complements the rugged feel of denim, making it a timeless pairing.

Tip 2 Combine with flannel shirts Flannel shirts make an ideal base layer under denim jackets in winter. The soft fabric adds warmth and goes well with the casual vibe of a denim jacket. Opt for flannel shirts in plaid patterns or solid colors that complement your jacket's hue. This combination is perfect for outdoor activities or relaxed gatherings, offering both comfort and style.

Tip 3 Use turtlenecks as base layers Turtlenecks make an excellent base layer under denim jackets during the colder months. They add an extra layer of warmth without adding bulk, making them ideal for layering. Stick to neutral shades like black, white, or gray to keep your outfit versatile. This combination is perfect for semi-formal occasions where you want to look polished yet comfortable.