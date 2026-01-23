Winter fashion essentials: Drop-shoulder sweatshirts

Drop-shoulder sweatshirts are a winter wardrobe staple, offering comfort and style in equal measure. Their relaxed fit makes them perfect for layering, while their versatility allows them to be dressed up or down. Whether you're heading out for a casual day or looking to create a more polished look, these sweatshirts can be the perfect choice. Here are five ways to style drop-shoulder sweatshirts this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans make for the perfect pairing with drop-shoulder sweatshirts, emphasizing your waistline and giving you a balanced silhouette. This combination is perfect for casual outings and can be easily dressed up with accessories like belts or statement jewelry. Opt for neutral colors to keep it classic, or go bold with patterns to make a statement.

Tip 2 Layer over turtlenecks Layering a drop-shoulder sweatshirt over a turtleneck is an ideal way to stay warm without compromising on style. The combination gives you the best of both worlds, keeping you warm while adding depth to your outfit. Choose contrasting colors for the layers to make them pop, or stick to monochrome for a sleek look.

Tip 3 Combine with midi skirts For a chic yet comfortable look, pair your drop-shoulder sweatshirt with a midi skirt. This combination strikes the perfect balance between casual and elegant, making it ideal for both day and night events. Opt for flowy skirts in fabrics like silk or chiffon to contrast the relaxed fit of the sweatshirt, adding texture and interest to your outfit.

Tip 4 Style with wide-leg trousers Wide-leg trousers make an excellent match for drop-shoulder sweatshirts, giving you an effortlessly stylish look that's perfect for winter. The loose fit of both pieces creates an airy silhouette that is comfortable and fashionable. Go for tailored wide-leg trousers in neutral shades to keep it versatile, or pick vibrant hues to add some fun to your ensemble.