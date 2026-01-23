How to style quilted co-ords this winter

Quilted co-ords are the perfect winter fashion statement, giving you both style and comfort. The matching sets are made from quilted fabric, which is warm and trendy. They are an effortless pick for anyone looking to stay warm and stylish at the same time. Here are five ways to wear quilted co-ords this winter, and how to style them for different occasions.

Tip 1 Layer with oversized outerwear Layering quilted co-ords with oversized outerwear can amp up the look while keeping you warm. Choose a long coat or an oversized jacket that complements the color of your co-ord set. This combination not only adds depth to your outfit but also keeps you cozy during chilly days. Opt for neutral tones like beige or gray to keep the look balanced and chic.

Tip 2 Accessorize with statement pieces Accessorizing quilted co-ords with statement pieces can take your outfit to the next level. Think bold jewelry, like chunky necklaces or large earrings, to add a touch of glamour. A wide-brimmed hat or a beanie can add a dash of personality while keeping you warm. Choose accessories that contrast or complement the texture and color of your co-ord set for maximum impact.

Tip 3 Mix textures for added interest Mixing textures is an easy way to elevate a simple quilted co-ord outfit. Pair your set with knitted scarves or suede boots for an interesting contrast. The combination of different materials adds depth and dimension to your look without overpowering it. Stick to complementary colors to keep the cohesion between all elements.

Tip 4 Opt for monochrome looks Going monochrome with your quilted co-ord is an effortless way to create an elegant, streamlined silhouette this winter. Choose one color from head to toe, be it all-black or all-white, and let the unique texture of the fabric do all the talking. This simple trick makes you look taller and slimmer, while keeping your outfit stylish and timeless for the season.