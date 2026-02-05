Heat isn't the only option to style your hair

If you are looking to style your hair without using heat, braiding is the way to go. It's a simple yet effective way to get the most gorgeous hairstyles without damaging your hair. Be it for a casual day out or a special occasion, braiding can give you the most versatile looks. Here are some easy braiding techniques to get you started.

Tip 1 Classic three-strand braid The classic three-strand braid is the most basic technique that everyone should know. To do this, divide your hair into three equal sections. Cross the right section over the middle one, and then the left section over the new middle one. Repeat until you reach the end of your hair and secure with an elastic band. This braid is perfect for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down.

Tip 2 French braid for elegance The French braid is all about elegance and sophistication. Start by taking a small section of hair from the top of your head and divide it into three parts like a classic braid. As you braid downwards, add more hair from either side into each section before crossing them over each other. This technique gives you a neat, polished look, ideal for formal occasions.

Tip 3 Dutch braid for volume The Dutch braid, also known as the inverted French braid, adds more volume to your hair. Start with three sections at the top of your head, like a French braid, but cross under instead of over when adding new pieces from either side. This method makes the braid stand out more from your scalp, giving an illusion of thickness and fullness.

