5 fresh ways to style your medium-length hair
What's the story
Medium-length hair is the perfect canvas for a variety of hairstyles. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, there are numerous ways to style medium-length hair that can make you look effortlessly chic. From braids to buns, these styles are easy to achieve and suitable for different occasions. Here are five stylish ways to elevate your medium-length hair and make heads turn.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
The sleek low ponytail is a classic look that works for almost every occasion.
To achieve this style, simply brush your hair back and secure it at the nape of your neck with an elastic band.
Use a bit of serum or gel to tame any flyaways and give it a polished finish.
This hairstyle is perfect for professional settings or when you want a clean, minimalist look.
Tip 2
Messy bun with volume
A messy bun adds volume and texture to your medium-length hair, making it ideal for casual outings.
Start by gathering your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely, and wrap it around the base to form a bun.
Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for an effortless vibe.
This style works great when you are short on time but still want to look stylish.
Tip 3
Braided half-updo
The braided half-updo combines elegance with simplicity, ideal for both day and night events.
Take two sections from either side of your head, braid them loosely, and secure them at the back with pins or an elastic band.
Let the rest of your hair fall freely for a balanced look that highlights your natural waves or curls.
Tip 4
Beachy waves
Beachy waves lend a relaxed yet chic vibe to medium-length hair, perfect for summer days or casual get-togethers.
Use a curling wand on small sections of dry hair, twisting away from your face, and then gently tousle with fingers for volume without losing definition.
Finish off with light hairspray if needed.
Tip 5
Sleek middle part
A sleek middle part gives an air of sophistication and symmetry, perfect for any occasion.
For this style, part your damp hair down the middle using a fine-tooth comb, then blow-dry straight with a round brush if necessary.
Apply a smoothing serum to keep frizz at bay, and maintain the sleekness throughout the day.