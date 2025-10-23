How to use rice water in cooking

Rice water, the starchy liquid left after washing rice, is a versatile kitchen ingredient. It can be used for cooking rice in a unique way, giving an interesting twist to the traditional method. Using rice water instead of plain water can make the grains fluffier and tastier. Here are some practical insights on how to use rice water effectively in your cooking routine.

Preparation Preparing rice water correctly To prepare rice water, rinse one cup of uncooked rice under cold water until it runs clear. After that, add two cups of water and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Swirl the mixture gently, and strain out the solids. The remaining liquid is your rice water, which can be used immediately or stored in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Cooking method Cooking rice with rice water To cook rice with rice water, use the same amount of rice water as you would normally use for cooking plain rice. Bring the mixture to a boil before reducing the heat and letting it simmer until all the liquid has been absorbed. This method not only enhances the flavor but also improves the texture of the cooked grains.

Benefits Benefits of using rice water Using rice water has several benefits apart from just enhancing flavor and texture. It is rich in vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins and magnesium, which are good for health. Plus, using it as a cooking liquid can help reduce food waste by repurposing something that would otherwise be discarded.