Sweep-in deposits: What they are actually

Sweep-in deposits are a smart way to manage your money, giving you automatic liquidity. This facility connects your savings account with a fixed deposit account, letting you earn interest on the latter while keeping your funds accessible. When the balance in your savings account goes below a certain limit, money is swept into the fixed deposit. This way, you can earn more interest without compromising on liquidity.

Concept Understanding sweep-in deposits Sweep-in deposits are a hybrid of savings and fixed deposit accounts. They automatically transfer excess funds from a savings account to a fixed deposit account, earning higher interest rates. If the savings account balance dips below a specified threshold, money is instantly transferred back to maintain the minimum balance. This system ensures your money works harder for you, while keeping it accessible when needed.

Advantages Benefits of sweep-in deposits One of the biggest advantages of sweep-in deposits is higher returns than regular savings accounts. They also offer flexibility, as funds can be accessed quickly in case of emergencies or unexpected expenses. Further, sweep-in deposits minimize idle cash in savings accounts, maximizing overall returns on investments. They also offer hassle-free management with automatic transfers, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Setup process Setting up a sweep-in deposit account To set up a sweep-in deposit account, visit your bank's branch or online portal. Choose a minimum balance limit that suits your financial needs. Link your savings and fixed deposit accounts for automatic transfers. Review terms and conditions carefully before finalizing the setup to ensure it aligns with your financial goals. Monitor account activity regularly to optimize returns and maintain desired liquidity levels.

