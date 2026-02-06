Oversized jumpers: 5 styling ideas for every occasion

Oversized jumpers are the perfect combination of comfort and style, making them a must-have in every winter wardrobe. They can be easily styled for different occasions, be it a casual outing or a more formal event. With the right styling tips, you can make the most of these cozy pieces this season. Here are some practical ways to style oversized jumpers this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with slim-fit bottoms To balance the volume of an oversized jumper, pair it with slim-fit bottoms like skinny jeans or leggings. This combination creates a flattering silhouette that highlights your shape while keeping you warm. Opt for neutral colors to maintain a cohesive look, or experiment with bold patterns if you're feeling adventurous.

Tip 2 Layer with outerwear Layering is key during winter months. Throw on a tailored coat or a denim jacket over your oversized jumper for added warmth and style. Choose outerwear in complementary colors to enhance your outfit's overall appeal. This not only adds dimension but also makes your ensemble suitable for varying temperatures throughout the day.

Tip 3 Accessorize thoughtfully Accessories can make or break an outfit, even with an oversized jumper. Go for scarves, hats, and statement jewelry to add personality to your look without overpowering it. A well-chosen belt can also cinch the waist of an oversized jumper, adding definition and style.

Tip 4 Experiment with textures Mixing textures is a great way to add depth to your winter outfits. Pair your oversized jumper with materials like leather or suede for contrast and interest. Textured tights or patterned socks can also add layers of visual intrigue while keeping you warm.