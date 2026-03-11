These waterfalls in Iceland are a sight to behold

Iceland is famous for its stunning landscapes and waterfalls, but while many tourists flock to the popular ones, some hidden gems remain relatively unexplored. These lesser-known waterfalls offer a unique experience away from the crowds, allowing visitors to connect with nature in a more intimate setting. Here are five hidden Icelandic waterfalls that promise an unforgettable adventure for those willing to venture off the beaten path.

#1 Gluggafoss: The Window Falls Gluggafoss, also known as Window Falls, is located in the Eastfjords of Iceland. The name comes from the natural rock formations that create windows through which the water cascades down. This waterfall isn't as easily accessible as others, making it a perfect spot for those looking for solitude and serenity amidst stunning scenery.

#2 Hrafnabjargafoss: The Bird Cliff Waterfall Located near the village of Borgarfjordur Eystri, Hrafnabjargafoss is surrounded by steep cliffs that are home to numerous seabirds. The waterfall itself is a sight to behold as it tumbles down into a narrow gorge. Birdwatchers and nature lovers will find this place especially rewarding, thanks to its rich avian life and picturesque setting.

#3 Aldeyjarfoss: The basalt column beauty Aldeyjarfoss is famous for its striking basalt column formations surrounding the waterfall. Located in North Iceland's Highlands, it is a bit difficult to reach but worth the effort for its unique geological features. The contrast of white water against dark basalt creates a stunning visual that photographers will love.

#4 Mulagljufur Canyon Falls: The remote adventure Nestled within the remote Mulagljufur Canyon in Vatnajokull National Park, Mulagljufur Canyon Falls is accessible only by hiking trails. The isolation adds to its charm as visitors can enjoy pristine nature without the interference of modern development. The canyon's rugged terrain adds to its allure, making it an ideal spot for adventurous travelers seeking solitude.