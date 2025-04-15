Uncover Karnataka's treasures: A perfect 7-day itinerary
The southern Indian state of Karnataka is home to some of the most hidden natural wonders.
With its lush landscapes and serene waterfalls, the state is a haven for nature lovers.
Here, we take you through some lesser-known spots that promise an enriching experience for trekkers and those looking for peace, alike, highlighting Karnataka's diversity in natural beauty.
Agumbe
Discovering Agumbe's rainforests
Often dubbed as the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe is famous for its dense rainforests and biodiversity.
This small village receives torrential rains and is a home to several rare species of flora and fauna.
Tourists can hike through the lush greenery on guided treks and catch breathtaking views from sunset points.
The region also has several research centers studying its unique ecosystem.
Jog Falls
Exploring Jog Falls' majestic beauty
One of India's highest waterfalls, Jog Falls presents a mesmerizing sight as water tumbles down from a height of 253 meters.
Situated on the Sharavathi River, these falls can be best visited during monsoon when they are at their full glory.
Tourists can enjoy stunning views from various vantage points or take a trek down to the base to witness nature's grandeur up-close.
Kudremukh
Trekking through Kudremukh National Park
Kudremukh National Park is famous for its rolling hills and rich biodiversity.
The park provides several trekking trails that take adventurers through dense forests and grasslands, bustling with wildlife.
Trekkers can spot different species from deer to langurs, while enjoying scenic vistas along the way.
The park also serves as an important conservation area, sheltering endangered species.
Gokarna
Unwinding at Gokarna's pristine beaches
Gokarna is well-known for its pristine beaches, giving you peace from the thronging tourist places like Goa in the vicinity.
With stretches such as Om Beach and Paradise Beach offering serene settings against azure waters, you can unwind amidst nature's beauty without a soul around you.
Apart from beach activities such as swimming or sunbathing leisurely under palm trees swaying gently overhead, anybody visiting this place can enjoy these moments.