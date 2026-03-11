Immune-boosting juices: 5 combos you can make at home

Fresh juices packed with vitamins C and A, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory elements such as ginger and turmeric can boost your immunity with simple home ingredients. These combinations are inspired by popular recipes that rely on citrus fruits, root vegetables, and greens to add maximum nutrient density. By incorporating these juices into your day, you can aid tissue repair, iron absorption, and overall immunity.

#1 Citrus power: Oranges and grapefruits Blend or juice two oranges and one grapefruit to make this vitamin C powerhouse that can help with tissue repair, iron absorption, and immune function. You also get essential nutrients like potassium; vitamins A, B6, B9; and zinc. The refreshing taste of citrus fruits also makes this juice a delicious way to boost your immunity while keeping yourself hydrated.

#2 Sweet root boost: Green apples, carrots, and oranges Combine two green apples, three carrots, and one orange for a sweet mix that packs vitamins C, A, B6, B9, and potassium. This kid-friendly juice fights inflammation while offering delicious flavors. The natural sweetness from the apples balances the earthy taste of carrots for a delightful drink.

Advertisement

#3 Anti-inflammatory root mix: Beetroots, carrots, ginger, and apples Juicing two beets with four carrots, one tablespoon of ginger, and two green apples can give you an anti-inflammatory blend rich in vitamins, perfect to support your joints. Not only does this vibrant juice boost immunity, but it also encourages better circulation due to the high amount of antioxidants that beetroot has.

Advertisement

#4 Green detox: Cucumber, green apples, lemon & spinach Use one cucumber along with two green apples, one lemon, and two cups of spinach or kale in this detoxifying drink high in vitamins C, K, B supporting kidney health effectively. The crispness from cucumbers combined with tangy lemons creates refreshing flavors perfect after workouts or during hot days.