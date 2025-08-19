India's unique jungle stays for nature lovers

India is home to some of the most unique jungle stays that are perfect for adventure junkies seeking something out of the ordinary. These offbeat stays allow you to connect with nature, witness an incredible variety of wildlife, and indulge in exhilarating activities. From treehouses to eco-lodges, these jungle stays guarantee an unforgettable adventure amid the wilderness of India. Here are some interesting options for you if you're ready for a wild ride.

#1 Treehouse retreats in Kerala High up in Kerala's lush forests, you'll find several treehouse retreats where you can enjoy a unique perspective of the jungle. Perched high above the ground, these accommodations offer panoramic views, and a close encounter with nature. You can enjoy activities like guided nature walks and bird watching while staying in eco-friendly structures made from locally sourced materials.

#2 Eco-lodges in Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, famous for its diverse biodiversity, has eco-lodges which blend seamlessly into their surroundings. These lodges are committed to sustainability and conservation, providing guests with comfortable facilities while focusing on being eco-friendly. The guests can join safaris, explore nearby tribal villages, or relax in the calm environment. This experience is a blend of relaxation and adventure, ideal for those wanting to explore India's wild side.

#3 Bamboo cottages in Assam Assam's bamboo cottages are the closest you can get to experience living in the middle of dense jungles. Built in a traditional way, these cottages are rustic and charming yet comfortable. You can go river rafting or take guided tours through tea plantations or simply enjoy the calm of your natural surroundings.