National Tourism Day 2025: Government efforts to enhance tourism
What's the story
National Tourism Day, celebrated on January 25, highlights the country's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.
This day emphasizes the impact of tourism on India's economy and development.
The government has introduced initiatives focusing on infrastructure, digital innovation, and sustainability to promote tourism.
Here are five key initiatives that have greatly enhanced India's tourism sector.
Tourist circuits
'Swadesh Darshan' scheme
The Swadesh Darshan scheme aims to develop theme-based tourist circuits across India.
It focuses on creating world-class infrastructure and facilities for travelers while showcasing the unique cultural, natural, and historical heritage of various regions.
By connecting diverse destinations, this initiative encourages domestic and international tourism, creating a seamless travel experience and contributing to local economies.
Domestic tourism
'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign
The Dekho Apna Desh campaign encourages Indians to explore their own country and experience its diverse landscapes, history, and culture.
With a focus on promoting domestic tourism, the initiative highlights lesser-known destinations and emphasizes safe travel practices.
This campaign has gained momentum through digital platforms, fostering pride in India's heritage while boosting the tourism industry.
Niche tourism
'Incredible India 2.0' campaign
Launched in 2017, the Incredible India 2.0 campaign aims to target new international tourist segments by focusing on niche markets like wellness, adventure, and rural tourism.
The initiative leverages social media and influencer collaborations to promote India's diverse tourism offerings globally.
By presenting a modern yet traditional image of the country, it has attracted a growing number of foreign visitors.
Spiritual tourism
'PRASAD' scheme
The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) focuses on developing and maintaining pilgrimage sites across India.
By improving infrastructure, amenities, and accessibility, the scheme aims to attract religious tourists while preserving the spiritual heritage of the country.
This initiative plays a significant role in ensuring that sacred places are well-equipped to cater to the needs of millions of devotees annually.
Air travel
'UDAN' scheme
The Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme has revolutionized air travel in India by making flying more affordable and accessible.
By connecting small towns and regional airports to major cities, this initiative has opened up numerous travel destinations for domestic and international tourists.
The scheme has significantly boosted tourism in remote areas, ensuring that more regions of India are discovered and explored.