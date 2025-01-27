Indian breakfasts that are high in iodine
Iodine is an essential nutrient for thyroid health and metabolism regulation.
A sufficient intake of iodine helps maintain the proper functioning of the thyroid gland, which regulates metabolism, growth, and development.
Indian cuisine provides a plethora of breakfast options rich in iodine that can contribute to thyroid health.
Here are some quick breakfast ideas you can try.
Salt use
Iodized salt in traditional dishes
Adding iodized salt to your favorite Indian breakfast dishes is a simple way to boost your iodine intake.
Whether you're enjoying upma, poha, or parathas, a sprinkle of iodized salt adds flavor and helps meet your daily iodine needs.
Just remember to use it wisely to strike the perfect balance between taste and health.
Dairy delight
Dairy-based breakfasts
Dairy products are a natural powerhouse of iodine, with milk and yogurt being particularly potent.
Kickstarting your day with a bowl of dahi (yogurt) with fruits or a glass of milk can skyrocket your iodine intake.
Paneer (cottage cheese) parathas are delicious and satisfying breakfast options to combine the benefits of dairy with the wholesomeness of whole grains.
Cereal boost
Fortified breakfast cereals
If you're looking for a quick breakfast option, fortified breakfast cereals are a great way to go.
These cereals are typically fortified with a range of important vitamins and minerals, including iodine.
Opting for fortified cereals can help you meet a substantial part of your daily iodine requirement, particularly when consumed with milk.