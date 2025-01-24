Indian breakfasts rich in vitamin K
Vitamin K is essential for bone density and blood clotting. Without enough vitamin K, you may have weakened bones and bleed too much.
By including vitamin K-rich foods in your breakfast, you can start your day off on a healthy note.
In this article, we will look at Indian breakfast options that are not only tasty but also rich in vitamin K.
Spinach paratha
Spinach paratha for bone health
Spinach is a leafy green vegetable packed with vitamin K, making it a great choice for strengthening your bones.
Spinach paratha is a delicious and healthy Indian breakfast where spinach puree is kneaded into the dough before it's rolled out and cooked like regular parathas.
Two medium-sized spinach parathas can supply up to 25% of your daily vitamin K needs.
Methi thepla
Fenugreek leaves in thepla
Another excellent source of vitamin K is fenugreek leaves, also known as methi in Hindi.
Methi thepla, a popular Gujarati breakfast dish, is made by kneading fresh methi leaves into the dough before rolling it out and cooking it on a griddle.
Eating two to three methi theplas can provide around 20% of your daily requirement for vitamin K.
Okra stir-fry
Okra stir-fry morning delight
Okra, aka bhindi, is a vitamin K superstar.
A crispy okra stir-fry can make for a delicious and nutritious American breakfast.
Just saute some chopped okra with your favorite spices until it gets nice and crispy.
Not only does this meal pack in about 15% of your daily vitamin K needs per cup, but it also gives you a good dose of fiber to keep your digestion running smoothly.
Green pea pancakes
Green pea pancakes for vitamin boost
Green peas pack a punch when it comes to vitamin K, providing roughly 25% of the daily value per half-cup serving.
To make green pea pancakes, simply blend green peas into a batter with your favorite spices, and then pan-fry them like regular pancakes.
This creative breakfast option not only increases your vitamin K intake but also brings a refreshing change to your morning meal.
Kale smoothie
Kale smoothie: A vitamin powerhouse
Kale is a superfood packed with vitamins A, C, and especially K.
Having a kale smoothie for breakfast provides well over 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K.
This is for each cup you use in your blend.
Plus, it delivers vital nutrients that rev up your metabolism and energy for the day.